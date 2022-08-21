Lewis Hamilton Sends Gift Bundle To 8-yr-old Ukrainian Refugee Aspiring To Be An F1 Driver

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently making headlines for the generosity he has shown towards a young fan from Ukraine as the country suffers from the ravages of war with neighbouring Russia.

Touched by the story of an eight-year-old Ukrainian boy, who aspires to be an F1 driver, Hamilton decided to do something special for the fan. As reported by The Mirror, the eight-year-old boy named Roman managed to escape Ukraine and is currently located in Poland. He was greeted by a gift bundle from his hero Lewis Hamilton, which included a signed cap, a replica model of the Brit’s helmet, Mercedes Monopoly, alongside a special note from Hamilton. Roman showed off his collection of gifts to The Mirror when they visited Poland.

Here's what Roman's mother Ivanna said

The report further states that Roman and his mother are currently living in Poland, after getting separated from their father/husband, who is defending his country against the Russian invasion. The family has got together only once ever since they were separated. Speaking to The Mirror, Roman’s mother Ivanna revealed her feelings and also explained how people in Ukraine are fighting for their lives.

“It was amazing to see him. He did not talk about what he has seen – he says I don’t need to know. He had extreme fatigue and said they have been using stimulant injections to keep awake. Roman was very happy to see his dad. He didn’t want to go back – it was hard,” Ivanna said.

It is understandable that no gift will be able to make up for the stress and the suffering of Roman’s family. However, the gift bundle from his hero will certainly make the situation more bearable for the eight-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamilton is widely known for his stand against major issues like human rights in countries like Hungary, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Lewis Hamilton eyes first win of 2022 season at Spa-Francorchamps circuit

With F1 currently on a summer break, Hamilton is enjoying his time off the racing track. He had a dismal start to the 2022 season as Mercedes looked off pace, but made a stunning comeback towards the end of the first half. The 37-year-old claimed four consecutive podium finishes before Formula 1 went into the summer break and is now expected to register his first win of the year. F1 will return to action next weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.