Lewis Hamilton Takes Dig At Catholic Church After Vatican Rejects Same-sex Marriages

Lewis Hamilton, who is quite vocal when it comes to issues of racism, has now made his voice heard on another pressing issue. Hamilton has now taken a dig at the Catholic church after the Vatican refused to bless same-sex marriages. Hamilton did so by reposting Elton John's condemnation of their decision.

Vatican same-sex marriage: Lewis Hamilton takes dig at Catholic church

When the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith were asked to bless the union of same-sex marriages on behalf of the Vatican, they said that God "does not bless sin." In response, Elton John took to Twitter to release his frustration in what he termed as hypocrisy. John wrote, "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they "are sin", yet happily make a profit from investing millions in "Rocketman" - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy @VaticanNews @Pontifex."

Lewis Hamilton also took this as an opportunity to take a dig at the Catholic church by showcasing their hypocrisy. Hamilton said, "Standing in solidarity with Elton John and the whole LGBTQ+ community on this issue. It is unacceptable that in this day and age anyone should face prejudice or discrimination based on the person they love, especially in the name of God, who we are told loves us all equally. Sadly, many will now feel they have to choose between their faith and being their true self, and I want my followers to know that I stand with you, and I support you, and you deserve happiness. Love is love, don’t let anybody tell you differently."

F1 schedule: Bahrain GP time

With the latest season of F1 set to begin this weekend, Lewis Hamilton and the other 19 drivers will take to the grid. As per the 2021 F1 schedule, the first race is the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26-28 with the race set to begin on March 28 at 6:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). The action then moves to the Italian (16-18 April) and the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May).

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

In India, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on the Star Sports network. The Bahrain Grand Prix live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live standings and updates of the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

