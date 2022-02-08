Lewis Hamilton Is Back: Mercedes Quashes Rumours About 7-time F1 Champion With Latest Post

Will Lewis Hamilton drive for Mercedes in the 2022 season? The question has been bothering the F1 fans after the 7-time F1 World Champion went off the radar following the controversial Abu Dhabi GP last season.

The year-ender race saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle for drivers championship, which came under criticism following the controversial decision made by F1 Race director Michael Masi. Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden F1 crown. Mercedes on Monday tweeted a photo giving the fans an update on Lewis Hamilton's comeback.

Lewis Hamilton to drive for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is contracted to Mercedes untill 2023 but reports about his retirement from the sport had gathered momentum after he went off social media following the Abu Dhabi GP last season.

The 7-time F1 Champion recently put up an image on social media with the caption “I’m back” accompanied by a photo of him at the Grand Canyon. The Mercedes on Monday confirmed the news about Lewis Hamilton's comeback with a tweet of their own. The tweet from Mercedes sees Lewis Hamilton in his race suit and holding his crash helmet, smiling and gazing at a wall of messages welcoming him back.

Launch date of 2022 cars by teams

Six out of the ten teams which will be present in the grid in 2022 have already announced the car launch dates and the place where they will reveal the new generation of F1 cars.

Aston Martin will be the first team to unveil its new car on February 20, followed by fellow British manufacturer McLaren on February 11 and Alpha Tauri on February 14.

Ferrari has announced its launch date to be February 17, while Mercedes and Alpine will be launching their cars on February 18 and February 21 respectively. Alfa Romeo, Hass and Red Bull are yet to confirm their launch dates.