Lewis Hamilton Voices Support For Hungary's LGBTQ Community In His Latest Instagram Post

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton slammed the Hungarian government for their recent proposed legislature that targets Hungary's LGBTQ+ community. The Hungarian government recently proposed legislation in the country that would ban the depiction of homosexuality to young people. Ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, here is what Hamilton had to say about the legislation.

Lewis Hamilton slams Hungary's government, calls their legislation "cowardly"

Lewis Hamilton is known to be a sporting personality who does not shy away from voicing his opinions on what he believes is right and good for the community. And he proved that once again when he voiced his support for Hungary's LBGTQ+ community in a recent Instagram story. A screenshot of Hamilton's Instagram story can be seen below. The Mercedes F1 driver's statement comes a week after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that a nationwide referendum would be held on legislation that limits the teaching in schools about transgender and homosexuality concerns.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, July 30

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 31

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 1

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Lewis Hamilton could be penalized ahead of Hungarian GP

Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton could be penalized further for his British GP collision with Max Verstappen after Red Bull Racing submitted a petition to the stewards to review the crash once again. As per FIA's International Sporting Code, the teams have a right of review for up to 14 days after a stewards' ruling if 'a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.' The 14-day period expires on August 1.

The review request comes after Red Bull Racing cited the financial impact the accident caused on the team. "That crash has cost us approximately $1.8million (£1.3m). An accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era," explained Christian Horner. Budgets are an important aspect in the 2021 season as teams are not allowed to spend more than $145m this year.