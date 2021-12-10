Lewis Hamilton's 8th F1 World Championship Bid In Danger Owing To Past 2021 Record

The intense F1 2021 title rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could take yet another twist this weekend as the former could reportedly be given a potential 10-place grid penalty due to his incidents at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend.

The two championship rivals are level on points (369.5) going into the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP, meaning the slightest advantage could make a significant difference in which way the title swings.

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton could suffer a 10-place penalty

According to RacingNews365, Lewis Hamilton could suffer a devastating blow in his quest to win the F1 Drivers' Championship for a record eighth time if he receives a 10-place grid penalty. The Mercedes F1 driver received his second 2021 reprimand at last weekend's Saudi Arabian GP when he blocked Haas' Nikita Mazepin through the first sector in free practice three. As a result, the Russian driver went off track to avoid a conclusion.

If he does indeed get penalized, the highest grid position he can start the Abu Dhabi GP is in eleventh place. However, to start Sunday's race in this position, he will require to clock the fastest lap during qualifying on Saturday. This would be a massive advantage to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, who are fighting for both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championship, respectively. While no points separate the two in the drivers' championship battle, Mercedes F1 lead Red Bull by 28 points in the Constructors, heading into the last race.

Lewis Hamilton aiming for record 8th F1 Drivers' Championship

Both drivers will be looking to script history at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP as they have their personal milestones in mind. With seven F1 Drivers' Championships, Lewis Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher and could go past him if he wins this weekend. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will be aiming to win his maiden title.

