Liverpool Receive Huge £4.3 Bn Offer From Dubai Group After Club Is Put Up For Sale By FSG

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) shocked the footballing world on November 7 after they released a statement to confirm that they were willing to sell a substantial share of the club. FSG have owned the Reds since 2010 after they bought the club for a reported amount of £300 million from previous owners George N. Gillett Jr and Tom Hicks.

Soon after FSG put the club up for sale, a report emerged that Dubai International Capital (DIC) are willing to buy Liverpool in a deal that is worth a whopping £4.3 billion.

DIC offer bid to purchase Liverpool

According to a report from Arabian Business, investors in Dubai are eyeing a purchase of Liverpool for the second time, with their bid falling through back in 2007. The report adds that the Dubai International Capital group would be willing to offer a staggering £4.3 billion to buy the Reds, an amount that is 10 times more than what they bid in 2007. With Chelsea having been sold for $4.9 billion back in May, it can only be assumed that a sizeable bid would be required to buy Liverpool.

Fenway Sports group put Liverpool up for sale

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed via the Athletic on November 7 that they were putting the club up for sale. A statement from them read, "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the statement added.

Fenway Sports Group added that they were working with Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to help them with the process of selling the club. Considering the amount that would be required to purchase a club as big as Liverpool, it can only be assumed that the buyer would need to be a consortium or an extremely wealthy investor.