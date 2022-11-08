Champions League Round Of 16: What Happened The Last Time Liverpool Took On Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws are completed and fans will be treated to some exciting and blockbuster matches. The Champions League Round of 16 draw sees Paris St-Germain facing Bayern Munich, while Manchester City will be tested by RB Leipzig. Italian sides AC Milan and Inter will face Tottenham and Porto respectively. However, the biggest matchup of the Champions League Round of 16 draw is the rematch of last season's final with Liverpool facing defending champions Real Madrid.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Highlights from the previous meeting between both the teams

During the last season's UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid edged out Liverpool by a solitary goal scored by Vinicius Jr to lift the prestigious title for the 14th time. The start of the match had to be delayed by 36 minutes owing to a security issue outside the stadium, seemingly caused due to the crowd and handling at the Stade de France. Liverpool hit the post in the opening session with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois deflecting Saido Mane's shot.

Real Madrid did come close to opening the scoring though, Karim Benzema but his effort was overturned by VAR for being offside. The Los Blancos broke the deadlock with the first good chance in the second half. Valverde marched down the left with the ball and got it to the back post with an effort that almost looked like an errant shot, but Vinicius Jr ensured that he buried the ball into the empty net with Alisson, not in a position to stop it.

UCL 2022-23: Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 9-time in the Champions League and Real Madrid has emerged victorious on five occasions. Liverpool has won four matches, while one match ended in a draw. It is the fourth time in six seasons that Liverpool are facing Real Madrid in the Champions League. Two of those occasions have been in finals, with Real Madrid winning both in 2017-18 and 2021-22. The Spanish champions also knocked Liverpool out in the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season. Liverpool on the other hand has beaten Madrid in the 1981 European Cup decider and knocked them out of the last 16 in 2008-09