Logan Paul Net Worth 2021, Fight Record, YouTube Fame And Mayweather Fight

Logan Paul is one of the biggest internet celebrities out there and the YouTube superstar is now gearing up for an exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer, losing to English YouTuber KSI in November 2019 and will be fighting in his first exhibition bout this Sunday. Ahead of the fight, here's a look at "Is Logan Paul a billionaire?", "How did Logan Paul get rich?", the Logan Paul net worth 2021 and the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse.

Is Logan Paul a billionaire? Logan Paul net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's net worth can be estimated to be around $19 million. Much of his net worth stems from his two YouTube channels. It is also said that Logan Paul earns over $11 million every year. According to the Forbes list, it was reported that Logan Paul mints over $80,000 for sponsored content on his social media handle including Instagram, and about $1,50,000 for Facebook. Paul also endorses a variety of brands including Hanes, HBO, and PepsiCo. Paul earned around $2million total from his first fight against KSI, but the re-match which was broadcast by boxing company DAZN USA likely topped $3million.

How did Logan Paul get rich? Is Logan Paul richer than Jake Paul?

Compared to his older brother, Jake Paul has seen a lot of success in the ring. The former Disney star defeated KSI's brother Deji in his debut bout and is currently undefeated (0-3) in his pro boxing career. After knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, The Problem Child stopped former UFC star Ben Askren in April 2021, shocking the world. According to Ladbible, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, most of which came from the Ben Askren fight. The event sold around 1.5 Million PPV and has generated over $75 Million in revenue, tying itself up with Mayweather vs Cotto as the 12th largest PPV buys in boxing history. As per these reported figures, Jake Paul is richer than his elder brother Logan, largely due to his boxing success.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse

According to a report from sportingfree.com, Logan Paul is expected to receive a $250,000 base salary, plus 10 per cent of pay-per-view shares. The YouTube star suggested in a May 11 interview with TMZ that he could bag as much as $20 million from the fight. Based on his estimation and SportingFree's report, that would mean the fight rakes in at least $200 million in PPV dollars. The Mayweather vs Paul fight has no official payout figures but the players are set to rake in massive money with the $49.99 pay-per-view subscription.

