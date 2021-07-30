Lovlina Borgohain Confirms Medal For India In Tokyo Olympics After Beating Nien Chin Chen

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed yet another medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category. Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain secures bronze for India

Both the boxers started cautiously before exchanging punches. While Borgohain started cautiously against her opponent she did manage to hit some punches and took a 3-2 lead in the opening round via split decision. In the second round, Borgohain started strongly and landed body shots on her opponent. While Chen looked to land punches and take points from her opponent, Lovlina kept her distance from her opponent and did not allow her to claim points. As the second round headed towards the end, Chen landed a couple of scoring punches but Lovlina took the second round with a unanimous decision. With Lovlina up by 2 points, Chen needed to not only score points, but also go for a big finish in ths third round.

Lovlina is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after Vijender Singh (men's middleweight bronze, Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (women's flyweight bronze, London 2012)