Manavaditya Rathore Wins Trap Mixed Title; His 3rd Gold In Two Days

Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his third gold in two days at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events, winning the Mixed TeamTrap title for his state Rajasthan, partnering Anushka Singh Bhati.

Manavaditya who had won the junior Men’s Trap title on Friday, and Anushka, got the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer, winning the tie-shoot in the gold medal match 3-2 after both pairs were locked at 37 after the regulation 50 shots.

Haryana won the junior Mixed Team Trap competition when Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Kiran outgunned Delhi’s Kabir Sharma and Kirti Gupta 47-40 in the gold medal match.

On Friday, Manavjit won his maiden gold in junior final after an intense battle with Punjab’s Jungsher Singh Virk, who incidentally had also made it to the Men’s final, the lad from Rajasthan prevailed 45-44 to land his first national crown. His state-mate Vivaan Kapoor won bronze with a finals score of 35.

Both Manavjit and Manavaditya also won the respective team titles in their categories to bag double gold medals on the day.

The combination of Manavaditya, Vivaan and Aman Ali Elahi clinched the junior men’s team title with a combined effort of 351, way ahead of team Haryana who managed 345 for silver.

