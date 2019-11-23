Vijender Singh Delighted With His 12-0 Streak, Thanks Fans For Support

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh was extremely delighted with his ongoing winning streak as he beat "the Crusader” Charles Adamu to clinch his 12th straight victory at the Rotunda Rumble 2 on Friday. The Indian boxer took to his social media handle to thank fans and his supporters for backing him and said that he would be really happy to continue his streak. This was Vijender's second fight in 2019 and 12th professional fight overall. Since turning professional in 2015, Vijender has an unbeaten streak of 11-0 and the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super middleweight titles.

READ | Duncan Fires 61 To Seize RSM Classic Halfway Lead

Vijender Singh thanks fans for support

Happy to continue my winning streak and making it 12-0 here in Dubai. Thanks to all my friends and fans for always supporting and believing in me. 🇮🇳👊 pic.twitter.com/YD301s89u1 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) November 22, 2019

READ | Russian Athletics Officials Suspended Over Anti-doping Violations

Vijender Singh records an unbeaten streak of 12-0

This was Vijender's second win in 2019 and 12th professional fight overall. Since turning professional in 2015, Vijender has now an unbeaten streak of 12-0 and the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super middleweight titles. Charles, who had won 33 of his 47 professional fights went professional in 2001 and had fought against the world’s top boxers in Ghana, UK, Canada, South Africa, Denmark, Latvia and more. While he entered the ring with a lot more experience, the 42-year old looked a pale shadow of himself.

READ | Tata Steel Chess: Anand Starts Well, Carlsen Leads After Day One

Adamu came into this fight with an experience of 47 bouts, of which he had won 33 (26 knockouts). The Ghanian is also an Olympian and won a bronze medal for his country in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur during his amateur days. But Adamu's wealth of experience didn't seem enough against an opponent, who was quicker and more powerful. "I tried my best. I had made strategies after watching his videos but he was quite tough. I never expected him to be this good. I wish him the best for his coming bouts," Adamu said. Vijender, who is promoted by Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions in the USA and IOS Boxing in India, is hoping to fight for a world title next year.

READ | Manavaditya Wins His Maiden Junior Men’s Trap National Title