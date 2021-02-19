Manu Bhaker Alleges Harassment By Officials At Airport, MoS Rijiju Swings Into Action

Travelling from Delhi to Bhopal for training, Indian olympian Manu Bhaker on Friday alleged that she had been stopped at the Indira Gandhi airport despite having an official permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Taking to Twitter, Bhaker who plays airgun shooting, alleged that she as not being allowed to board an Air India flight for carrying weapons and ammunition despite valid permission. The 19-year-old shooter had also accused officials of misbehaving with her and asking for a sum of Rs 10,200 to board the flight.

The Indian shooter had tagged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri and Minister of State (MoS) Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju in her tweets seeking their help to board the flight. After nearly half an hour of her first tweet, Manu Bhaker then said that she had been allowed to board the flight and thanked MoS Kiren Rijiju for his support.

Bhaker to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics

19-year-old Manu Bhaker made her debut at the Commonwealth Games when she was just 16 and is the youngest Indian to win a gold at the ISSF World Cup. Representing India at the ISSF World Cup in 2018, she had won two gold medals. The Jhajjar-born shooter shot to the limelight when she won the silver medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships and went on to win nine gold medals at the 2017 national games in Kerala. In the 2018 International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup held in Mexico, Bhaker won the gold medal in the Women's 10-meter air pistol, defeating Mexico's Alejandra Zavala, a former two-time champion.

In May 2019, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, earlier set to be held in 2020, in the 10m pistol event after a fourth-place finish at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. In all the four Pistol & Rifle ISSF World Cups in 2018, she won the Gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event with Saurabh Chaudhry as her partner, making the pair a strong contender for the Tokyo Olympics.

