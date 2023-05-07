Mark Zuckerberg Competes In Jiu Jitsu; Wins A Couple Of Medals In First Attempt

Mark Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook handle on Sunday to present a development that has created a rumble in the sporting community. The Facebook CEO revealed that he successfully returned with medals after competing in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Zuckerberg has been verbal about his interest in the sport for quite some time and has now made a considerable leap.

Meanwhile, announcing the exciting development, Mark said he has achieved some medals for the Guerilla Jiu Jitsu team in his first-ever tournament. He thanked several individuals on his team, including famed jiu-jitsu player Dave Camarillo. Here’s a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook post.

Mark Zuckerberg's association with Jiu-Jitsu and UFC

Camarillo is a well-known combat sports coach who, among other prime accomplishments, has trained several UFC icons. Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez are a few to name on the list, also including celebrities like Tim Ferriss. During an appearance on Joe Rogan Experience last year, Zuckerberg had notably spoken in detail about his connection with the sport.

'My life took a wrong turn when I chose to...': Mark Zuckerberg

As reported by Vice, speaking to Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg said, “I really like watching UFC, for example, but I also like doing the sport. It’s because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it. There’s actually this really interesting connection between people who surf and do jiu-jitsu.”

"A bunch of the guys who I do that with, they kind of, have gyms on Kauai and I, basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people who I know, and I trained with this guy Dave Camarillo—Guerilla Jiu Jitsu—the crazy thing is, it really is the best sport."

Zuckerberg also revealed his reaction on trying Jiu-Jitsu for the first time. “My mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something. There’s something so primal about it, I don’t know,” Zuckerberg added. Since then, the Facebook CEO has introduced a bunch of his friends to the sport and they train and wrestle together.