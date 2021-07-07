Marnus Labuschagne Breaks 18-year-old County Record With Double Ton In 2nd XI Championship

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Tuesday registered a historic record for Glamorgan 2nd XI in a Second XI Championship game against Northamptonshire 2nd XI. Labuschagne smashed a double-century while playing against the second-string Northamptonshire side, hours after being released from isolation. The 27-year-old posted 276 runs on the board to become the highest individual scorer for Glamorgan XI in Second XI Championship history.

Glamorgan XI vs Northamptonshire XI

Northamptonshire 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Labuschagne shined with the ball in the first innings of the game as he picked 3 wickets in 11 overs to help his side restrict Northamptonshire XI for just 179 runs. Labuschagne had been released from isolation hours before the 2nd XI match between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire. Since Labuschagne couldn't play for Glamorgan's County Championship match against Sussex, he was selected for the 2nd XI game against Northamptonshire.

𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗫𝗜 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲



Marnus Labuschagne has set a Glamorgan 2nd XI record!



His incredible 276 from 268 balls, with 32 fours and 4 sixes, surpasses Ian Thomas's 267 in 2003 🤯



Well batted, Marnus 👏



Scorecard 👉https://t.co/O8WUsyzFbI



Highlights below 👇#GoGlam pic.twitter.com/WN7hYsfx07 — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 6, 2021

Labuschagne took the opportunity and scored 276 runs in the second innings of the game. His masterful innings included a whopping 34 boundaries and 4 maximums, which eventually helped Glamorgan XI post 490 runs on the board. Northamptonshire XI is currently trailing by 282 runs with 8 wickets remaining on Day 3. With his 276 runs, the world's No. 3 ranked Test batsman broke Ian Thomas's 18-year-old record of 267 runs for Glamorgan.

Prior to his 276-run heroic for Glamorgan, Labuschagne was not looking in great touch in the longest format of the game, averaging just 25 in the ongoing County Championship. However, after being forced to isolate following a teammate's positive COVID-19 result, Labuschagne made an incredible comeback, scoring a double century for his team and also breaking the County record in the process.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au)

