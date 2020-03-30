The Debate
Mary Kom Donates 1 Month's Salary Worth ₹100,000 To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

other sports

Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has pledged her month's salary worth ₹1 lakh to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mary Kom

India's champion boxer Mary Kom has donated her month's salary worth ₹1 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India. The coronavirus pandemic has forced India into a complete lockdown for a period of 21 days until April 14 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. With 'the Mary Kom donation', the six-time World Champions joins a long list of Indian sporting icons who have pledged money in the fight against coronavirus.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker Donates Rs 1 Lakh For Fight Against COVID-19

Mary Kom donation: Mary Kom donates ₹1 lakh to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom announced on Monday that she will donate her entire month's salary to the Prime Miniter's Relief Fund in the fight against coronavirus. In a letter to her bank where her salary account is maintained, Mary Kom asked the officials to donate ₹1 lakh to the fund. The 'Mary Kom donation' was followed by the Rajya Sabha MP releasing the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) instalment worth ₹1 crore for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju Donates 1-month Salary For Country's Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Mary Kom donation: Asian Games champion advises people to stay home during Coronavirus lockdown

Mary Kom has urged her fans to stay home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the country. In a video uploaded on her Twitter account, the Commonwealth and Asian games champion can be seen sweeping her yard while listening to music. The six-time World Champion had also shared a video of her skipping as he tries to remain fit during the India lockdown. Mary Kom recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but the games were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: 16-year-old India Cricketer Richa Ghosh Donates Rs 1 Lakh For Fight Against COVID-19

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Help People Fight Deadly COVID-19

