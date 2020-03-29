Ajinkya Rahane Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Help People Fight Deadly COVID-19

Ajinkya Rahane has come forward for a noble cause as India and the world continue to fight the deadly COVID-19. While Rahane's seniors Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir have come forward and made significant contributions, the Indian Test vice-captain has also decided to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour.

READ: Virender Sehwag became the 'Sultan of Multan' with a 309-run knock on this day in 2004

Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 Lakh

As per reports, Rahane has donated a sum of Rs. 10 lakh to help people combat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had also pledged to donate a sum of Rs. 51 crores.

All the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to Coronavirus fear. Two of this year's major events including the likes of the UEFA Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics Games have been postponed to 2021. The French Open 2020 has been postponed from May to September of this year.

Ajinkya Rahane will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be representing the Delhi Capitals which will be led by youngster Shreyas Iyer. He will be hoping to play a key role as the last year's semi-finalists aim to win their maiden IPL title.

READ: Wasim Jaffer talks about MS Dhoni's simplicity during recent Q&A session on social media

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: 16-year-old India cricketer Richa Ghosh donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

READ: COVID-19: If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, India's tour could be affected