Mary Kom Hails 'good Decision' Of Postponement Of Olympics; Urges Everyone To Stay Home

Indian boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a 'really good decision' to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to Coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed from July 24 to the summer of next year amid the increasing concerns of Coronavirus outbreak. However, the official statement did not mention the updated schedule of the games.

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom hailed the decision, highlighting the importance of health and awareness. The six-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist also said that the COVID-19 is not a small thing and urged citizens to stay at home.

"It's a really good decision because of the spread of Coronavirus, they have postponed the Olympic for 2021. I think it's good for each and every one. Apart from the games, health is very important and everyone should be aware of it (Coronavirus). They have to understand that this virus is not a small thing, there is a threat to life. This virus can infect anyone and that is why organisers have decided to delay it (Olympics) for the sake of one and all," she said.

"Our training will not be affected, we will continue as we always do it. All events from small to international have been cancelled. Postponing Olympics is a good decision. Also, I want to request citizens of our country to take necessary precautions and be safe and stay home," Kom added.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.

Shinzo Abe discusses Tokyo Olympics with US President Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the delay of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the United States President Donald Trump on March 24. The top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga, also said that Abe proposed to maintain close cooperation between the leaders. Reportedly, Trump also responded to the news of the Olympics being delayed to next year as ‘very hard, but wonderful decision’.

The official statement read, "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

(With Inputs from ANI)