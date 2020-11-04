Maurkice Pouncey Slammed For Going Public With Support For Donald Trump On Election Day

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey isn't shying away from showing major support for Donald Trump on Election Day. The 31-year-old Oklahoma native shared multiple stories to his Instagram handle where he backed Trump to beat Democrat leader Joe Biden in the US Election 2020. The post made it pretty evident that the Maurkice Pouncey vote on November 3 was for the Republican leader.

Pittsburgh @steelers center @MaurkicePouncey is all about @realDonaldTrump...check his tweet at end of the story.



Team Trump: 'Our people are showing up' https://t.co/s2ITvzimdq pic.twitter.com/5FbTkDFdGa — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 3, 2020

Fans on social media were left unimpressed with Pouncey's "blatant" support for Donald Trump. Many users slammed the Steelers star for supporting Trump, despite the US President doing nothing for the minority community, especially during the recent Black Lives Matter movement:

Do you think Maurkice Pouncey and a few of his teammates and other NFL players heard Joe Biden say if they vote for him he’s going to raise their taxes? — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) November 3, 2020

@MaurkicePouncey a sucker, he’s a Blackman who votes against the interest of other black men, having said that I wouldn’t expect him to understand what it means to be a Blackman.



From the Norside with Love 🖤🔥.



Protect ya Neck & ya Peace. — Spell my shit with a capital J everytime! (@MISTERJ6480) November 3, 2020

This is not the first time that Maurkice Pouncey has been criticised on the internet for publicly endorsing Donald Trump. A few months back, Pouncey shared clips of his boat trip in Miami, where the boat featured a Trump 2020 flag. The flag was, unsurprisingly, in reference to US President's campaign for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Maurkice Pouncey driving a huge boat in Miami! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZkrnbE2p5q — BlitzburghVideos (@BlitzVideos) April 21, 2020

The clip instantly went viral, with fans taking shots at the NFL player for supporting Trump:

Mannnnnnnnnnn Pouncy now has me torn...he's a Steeler but he's also driving a boat with a trump flag😫😫😫I'm now at a crossroad. Pouncy please tell me that's on there as a joke🥺🤨 — Mia Farrera (@FarreraMia) April 21, 2020

Thought he was trash when he felt Aaron Hernandez should be let out of jail for murdering someone. This just confirms it — CB (@bubear415) April 21, 2020

Is that a trump flag?? Lol pic.twitter.com/FtUkyDITZV — robert glenn (@bigbaddaddy79) April 21, 2020

Maurkice Pouncey contract with the Steelers

During the offseason, the Steelers restructured the Maurkice Pouncey contract as they worked hard to free cap space prior to the 2020 NFL draft. With his newly worked deal, Pouncey joined veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Vance McDonald, cornerback Steven Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell as Steelers players to have their contracts restructured.

In 2019, Pouncey signed a two-year, $22 million extension to remain in Pittsburgh. According to Spotrac, the 31-year-old will make around $4 million during the 2020 season, of which $1m was his base salary. The Steelers took a cap hit of $7,525,000 this season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has played for the Steelers since 2010 after he was drafted as Round 1 pick during that year's draft. He earned two All-Pro First Team and three Second-Team selection with the Steelers. Pouncey was also named in NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Steelers have made a fine start to the season and are the only team in the NFL yet to taste a defeat. They are currently the leaders in AFC North with a 7-0 record. Pittsburgh will face Dallas Cowboys next at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 8.

