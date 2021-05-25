Max Verstappen Celebrates F1 2021 Standings Lead With Kylian Mbappe And Barca's Dembele

F1 returned to the famous streets of Monaco with a bang this year and so did Max Verstappen. The Dutchman took a commanding win at the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 as he led the race from start to finish. As a result of the win, Verstappen also took the lead in the F1 2021 standings for the first time in his career. After taking the lead in the F1 2021 standings, Verstappen celebrated with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Here is the update of the F1 2021 standings and the star-studded picture that was posted on Max Verstappen Instagram handle.

F1 2021 standings after Monaco Grand Prix 2021 result

Max Verstappen's (105) flawless victory at the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 helps him take the lead in the F1 2021 standings for the first time in his career as he leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101) by four points. As a result of Verstappen's victory and Sergio Perez's fourth place, Red Bull racing also took the lead in the F1 2021 standings. Red Bull (149) now lead Mercedes (148) by one point. Meanwhile, the complete F1 2021 standings for both the Drivers and the Constructors can be seen below.

Max Verstappen Instagram: Dutchman celebrates F1 2021 standings lead with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele

Max Verstappen was congratulated for his Monaco Grand Prix 2021 victory at his apartment by top French footballers Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Both Mbappe and Dembele are part of Verstappen's FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) as the Dutchman joked while writing his caption. The Max Verstappen Instagram post has been received well by fans who have given it over 740,000 likes in less than a day.

F1 2021 schedule: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Five races have been completed so far on the F1 2021 calendar with Hamilton winning three of them with Verstappen winning the other two. The next race as per the F1 2021 schedule is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6. The entire Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule is given below.

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST