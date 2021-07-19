Max Verstappen Slams Lewis Hamilton For British GP Win, Red Bull Chief Fumes Over Incident

The rivalry between Max Verstappen of Red Bull and defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will only get intensify as the season progress after the incident at the recently concluded British Grand Prix. Current championship leader Verstappen was taken to hospital following a collision with Hamilton during the race. The British driver however went onto win the Grand Prix at home for a record eight-time on Sunday, despite a 10-second penalty for the collision

British GP: Max Verstappen slams Lewis Hamilton for celebration

Verstappen took to Twitter and gave his fans an update regarding his health by posting images of him recovering at the hospital. In another tweet, he slammed Hamilton for the victory celebration. The Dutch driver in his tweet expressed disappointment over the way he was taken out of the race and said that the penalty points awarded to Hamilton does not do justice to the action during the race.

Cleared from the hospital after all the checks were ok. Thank you to everyone for all the nice messages and best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zBlfbQ8uh4 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

The collision took place when Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse's corner on the first lap instead of sending the Red Bull careening off the track and into the barrier. The Red Bull team released a statement following the crash in which they confirmed that Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre.

Verstappen and Hamilton collide!



The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash.



The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ol1s9dRJoa — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

Christian Horner criticises Lewis Hamilton for his desperate move during British GP

Red Bull Racing team chief Christian Horner hit out at Hamilton branding the Briton's driving 'desperate' and 'completely out of order'. Speaking to Formula1.com he said: "For me, it’s very clear: Lewis has stuck a wheel up the inside of one of the fastest corners on this world championship. He’s driven this circuit for years; you know you don’t do that here. The result – thank God we haven’t had a driver that’s been seriously injured or worse today."

Horner further said that he was relieved to see Verstappen walking away from the car post the crash "He had a 51G accident. Thank God he walked away. That’s the biggest positive that we’ve today. So yes, just relieved to see him, he’s in the medical centre, but he’s walked in there on his own doing a 30-minute precautionary check but hopefully, so far so good".

Credit: @Maxverstappen/ @Redbull racing/ Twitter