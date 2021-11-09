Max Verstappen Vs Lewis Hamilton: Who Has The Advantage In Each Of The Final Four Races?

The Mexican Grand Prix of Formula One 2021 season concluded on 7th November with Max Verstappen picking up his ninth victory of the season and maintaining his F1 2021 Drivers Championship lead against the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. With only four more races to go in the current season, the championship rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton is heating up, as the Red Bull driver eyes his maiden F1 title, while Lewis Hamilton looks for his eighth championship win. The next race in the F1 2021 calendar is scheduled to take place in Brazil on November 14, while the Qatar GP on November 21, Saudi Arabian GP on December 5, and the Abu Dhabi GP on December 12 will conclude the 2021 season.

Verstappen leads the F1 2021 title battle by 19 points

In the current championship standing Max Verstappen tops the table with a total of 312.5 points to his name, while Mercedes’ Hamilton is at second in the standings with 293.5 points. With four races left in the season, there is a total of 107 points up for grabs by Verstappen and Hamilton. The 107 points include 25 points for each race win, four points for each of the fastest laps in the races, and three points for the winner of the sprint qualifying session during the Brazilian GP.

How will the F1 2021 title battle shape up in the final four races?

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit of the Brazilian GP is believed to be more of a favourable circuit for Red Bull than Mercedes under normal conditions. However, with the prediction of rainfall for the weekend, Hamilton, who is known for being one of the best drivers under wet conditions, might get a slight edge over Verstappen’s Red Bull. After the Brazilian GP, F1 heads to a new addition in the calendar, the Qatar GP, which will host its first-ever F1 GP. The track at the Losail International Circuit has a one-kilometre main straight, including many medium-speed corners, which could possibly favour Red Bull. However, the coarse tarmac at the circuit could also benefit Mercedes.

The second last race of the season is going to be the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Street Circuit, which is also an unknown track for F1. The circuit is less of a road one than some of the other tracks in the calendar, which pushes the idea of Mercedes coming out on top of Red Bull. Meanwhile, the final race of the season will be at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has won the Abu Dhabi GP five times in the past, even though Verstappen won the race here last year. The track changes made in the circuit this year may favour Red Bull, but Mercedes are sure to be the favourites here. If the 2021 Drivers Championship title battle comes to the very end of the season, the Abu Dhabi GP is sure to be an exciting title decider.

(Image: AP)