MAZ Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Liga Baseball Mexico 2020 Game Preview

The Sultanes de Monterrey will lock horns with the Venados de Mazatlan at the Liga Mexican Baseball tournament. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 am IST on Friday, December 11. Here is our MAZ vs MON Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs MON Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

¡SIGAMOS LUCHANDO 💪!



Aseguramos la serie frente a @venados_mzt, pero vamos por más 😎. A seguir trabajando entrada por entrada.#YoSoySultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oVN4IrHi8k — Sultanes de Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) December 10, 2020

MAZ vs MON live: Game preview

Coming into this game, the Venados de Mazatlan will have the burden of having lost both their last two games to the Sultanes de Monterrey side. This also means that the Venados de Mazatlan have lost their three-game series against Monterrey and will now be playing to even out the margin of loss. The last game between the two sides ended with an 11-0 win for Monterrey and was preceded by a close 2-1 win for Monterrey. A win today will take Monterrey's winning streak to 4.

Monterrey are currently in 7th place on the points table. Of the 37 games that they have played, the Sultans have won 18 and lost 19 and are currently on the brink of losing their qualification spot. Just below them, in 8th place are the Venados de Mazatlan who have managed just 18 wind from their 39 games. With 21 losses, the side will hope to salvage a win on Friday and make it to the quarter-finals.

MAZ vs MON playing 9 prediction

Venados de Mazatlan predicted playing 9 - Anthony Giansanti, Jose Augusto Figueroa, Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo, Isaac Paredes, Roman Pena, Ricardo Valenzuela, Maxwell Leon, Brayan Quintero, Jose Ricardo Alvarez Ros

Sultanes de Monterrey predicted playing 9 - Dustin Peterson, Jose Juan Aguilar Mendoza, Roberto Valenzuela, Luis Gamez, Paulo Orlando, Gilberto Galaviz, Ricardo Serrano Favelo, Alberto Carreon Armas, Alejo Lopez

MAZ vs MON Key Players

Venados de Mazatlan - Anthony Giansanti, Jose Augusto Figueroa, Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo, Isaac Paredes

Sultanes de Monterrey - Alejo Lopez, Roberto Valenzuela, José Juan Aguilar Mendoza

MAZ vs MON Dream11 team

Catcher - Gilberto Galaviz

Pitcher - Luis Gamez

Infielders - Roberto Valenzuela, Isaac Paredes, Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo

Outfielders - José Juan Aguilar Mendoza, Dustin Peterson, Anthony Giansanti, Jose Augusto Figueroa

MAZ vs MON Dream11 prediction

According to our MAZ vs MON match prediction, the Sultanes de Monterrey will win this match.

Note: The MAZ vs MON Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs MON playing 11 and MAZ vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAZ vs MON Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sultanes de Monterrey Twitter