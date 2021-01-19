Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit Pictures To Foreign Reporter In 2016: Report

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has acknowledged sending unsolicited sexually explicit images to a female reporter in 2016. Porter, who was the director of pro scouting with the Chicago Cubs at the time, was announced as the Mets GM only last month. The Cubs meanwhile revealed they are not aware of this incident ever being reported to the organisation, while the Mets have acknowledged and will review the situation accordingly.

Jared Porter female reporter saga: Mets GM sent unsolicited pictures in 2016

According to a report by ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan, Mets GM Jared Porter struck a text conversation with a female reporter during the 2016 postseason, when the Cubs were on their way to winning a World Series. The 41-year-old reportedly asked her three times to get a drink before the day was over and continued to text her despite the reporter rejecting his advances. A day after their meeting at the Yankee Stadium elevator, the now Mets GM sent her 17 pictures. ESPN revealed that among the 17 Jared Porter texts, 15 images were of hotels and restaurants, with the last two being a picture of a bulge in his pant, while the final one was of a bare penis.

Jared Porter responded to ESPN and acknowledged texting the woman. The 41-year-old had initially denied allegations of him sending any pictures but later revealed that the more explicit ones are not of him and were like joke-stock images. The report stated that ESPN first became aware of the messages in December 2017 but halted after the victim was concerned her career would be harmed. She, however, has now come forward after having ended her career in journalism but has chosen to remain anonymous because of any potential repercussions in her home country. She also contacted ESPN through an interpreter that she now wants to "prevent that from happening again" to anybody else.

The Mets have released the following statement from team president Sandy Alderson, regarding an ESPN story that GM Jared Porter sent explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016: pic.twitter.com/WmQNer4O2i — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 19, 2021

Who is Jared Porter? Mets GM job in jeopardy after scandal

The New York Mets hired Jared Porter in December 2020. He left the Chicago Cubs after the 2016 season to become the Arizona Diamondbacks' assistant general manager. Mets President Sandy Alderson has revealed that he spoke directly to Porter and said that the organisation takes matters like these seriously. Alderson revealed that Porter showed remorse for his actions, and the Mets will follow up as they review the facts regarding this serious issue. Should Porter be sacked, this will not be the first time that New York will have to fire a recent hire. The Mets had signed Carlos Beltran to become their manager in November 2019 but sacked him three months later for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

(Image Courtesy: Zoom, via Associated Press)