New York Mets Pull Off MASSIVE Six-player Deal To Sign Franciso Lindor From Cleveland

The New York Mets have signalled their intentions under new owner Steve Cohen having pushed through for a blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor. The 27-year-old, one of baseball's best all-around players, was traded by the Cleveland Indians, along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a six-player deal on Thursday. The acquisition transforms the dynamic of the Mets roster, while a cash-strapped Cleveland will hope that deal can keep them competitive enough and capable of ending their World Series title drought.

Also Read: AP Sources: Phillies Hire Dombrowski To Lead Baseball Ops

Francisco Lindor contract: New York Mets agree on Francisco Lindor trade, in a blockbuster six-player deal

The New York Mets officially announced the purchase of shortstop Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indian in return for Josh Wolf, Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez and Isaiah Greene. The Francisco Lindor trade had been what Mets fans were waiting for after Steve Cohen acquired the club, and is the franchise's first impact acquisition since signed Johan Santana in 2008. The deal presents a sizeable deal by the franchise, with Lindor being the youngest and providing the biggest chance of providing the impact that Mets desire.

Also Read: Sugano Fails To Sign With Major League Team By Deadline

Orange and blue look good on you @Lindor12BC and @Cookie_Carrasco. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/SnQL4whxqj — New York Mets (@Mets) January 7, 2021

Trading Lindor, who will be eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the midmarket Cleveland. Indians are unable to compete financially with MLB's big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing with two prominent players and fan favourites. Lindor has been the face of the Indians franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes.

We have acquired INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, OF Isaiah Greene and RHP Josh Wolf from the New York Mets in exchange for SS Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco. pic.twitter.com/MhxvJR2QuF — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 7, 2021

The trade leaves Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan. His partner in the move from the Indians to the Mets is Carlos Carrasco, who has scripted a brilliant comeback story overcoming leukaemia to become one of the AL's steadiest starters. However, the Indians were in a position to trade Carlos, with options like Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber to replace him in the set-up.

Also Read: Former Pitching Great Tommy John Hospitalized With COVID-19

Francisco Lindor stats

Francisco Lindor adds a much-needed impetus to the Mets offence that ranked 13th in MLB in runs per game last season. The 27-year-old is a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner and can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. Lindor hit .258 with eight home runs in a 60-game regular season, but he averaged 34 homers a year with a .278 batting average from 2017-19. According to ESPN, he's a career .285 hitter and has averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six MLB seasons, all with the Indians who drafted and developed him in 2011.

Also Read: 48-year-old Manny Ramirez Is Back In Baseball Down Under

(Image Courtesy: Francisco Lindor Instagram)