Michael Chandler Wife Brie Willett, Son, Net Worth And Other Details Of UFC Star

Michael Chandler, who is known for his aggressive fighting style, is hailed as one of the greatest lightweights competing today. A former Bellator MMA champion, ‘the Iron’ entered UFC with a bang, knocking out top contender Dan Hooker in a co-main event of UFC 257 in January, earning a title shot. The American is now set to fight Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 for the lightweight title this Sunday after it was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov a couple of months ago.

While much is known about him thanks to his perennial presence on social media, there’s very little knowledge about his personal life. Chandler is defiantly someone who likes to keep his private life out of the public reach and it’s one of the reasons why very little is known about his wife and kid.

Personal life: Michael Chandler wife Brie Willett

According to reports, ‘Iron’ and Brie Willet have been together for more than 7 years. They got engaged in March 2014 and are expected to exchange vows later this year. When it comes to Willet, she is a Columbia native, who studied at Taylor University, pursuing Psychology and Biology. She then graduated from Southern Illinois University, with Masters in Physician Assistant studies.

A few years ago, she received her Doctorate degrees from the highly-acclaimed Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. Currently, she works as a resident PR in Critical Care for the University of Missouri Hospital. When not with her husband, Willett spends a lot of time with her son, who the couple adopted a few years ago.

Michael Chandler son: Is Michael Chandler's son adopted?

In 2017, the pair adopted a 9-month-old child, who they named Hap Whitaker. Whitaker recently turned 4-year-old, with Chandler and his wife celebrating their kid’s birthday with friends and family. It’s a matchup of different worlds altogether, but they remain strong still after so many years. Whitaker is a huge fan of his father and can’t for Chandler to become the new lightweight champion, as witnessed on the recent UFC 262 embedded episode.

UFC 262 time: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira

UFC 262 is set to take place on May 15, 2021 (May 16, 2021, for Indian users) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. For the US fans, the main card of the event will kick-off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, while Indian fans will watch the main card live on Sunday at 7:30 AM IST.

Michael Chandler net worth

According to idolnetworth, the Michael Chandler net worth in 2020 was estimated to be $45 million.

