Michael Thomas Helps Raise $2.3 Million To Clear Medical Debt In New Orleans

It's been a rough couple of months for citizens of the United States. First, the country (New York City in particular) was hit by the coronavirus pandemic that has now infected almost two million people while taking the lives of more than 110,000 citizens. Now, the tragic death of African-American citizen George Floyd by four Minneapolis police personnel has led to nationwide protests over the last 10 days. Amidst this chaos, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is trying to bring about some positive change by helping out the underprivileged members of his community. The Saints wide receiver recently helped raise $2.3 million in donations to clear a huge chunk of New Orleans medical debt amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | Donald Trump attacks blasts Roger Goodell over NFL Black Lives Matter video

Michael Thomas donation towards New Orleans medical debt

The Michael Thomas nobody talks about y’all only talk about the bad 🥱 pic.twitter.com/vr9IRSXT2P — 𝙕𝙖𝙚 🎒 (@CantGuardZae) May 9, 2020

Also Read | Drew Brees' wife reveals her family received death threats after NFL star's comments

Michael Thomas helps raise $2.3 million to clear New Orleans medical debt

.@Cantguardmike has partnered with a national nonprofit to relieve more than $2 million in past due medical debts for 1,025 New Orleans area residents who cannot afford payment 👏https://t.co/SZ2CITLm8s — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2020

Also Read | What did Drew Brees do? What were Drew Brees comments that sparked backlash?

Michael Thomas donation towards clearing New Orleans medical debt

In an official statement from New Orleans Saints, it was revealed that Michael Thomas teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to relieve more than $2 million in past-due medical debts for over 1,025 New Orleans residents who cannot afford to make the payments. Michael Thomas was quoted in the statement as saying, "I'm honoured to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that's been so welcoming to me from the minute I came here. I hope these families receive a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country." RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organisation that buys and relieves medical debt across the United States, working with donors, philanthropists, and organisations to provide financial relief for those burdened by increasing medical bills.

Last month, Michael Thomas partnered with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves to donate over 3,000 Raising Cane's meals for local Ochsner Health Systems employees. The Saints star also spoke on the Black Lives Matter movement that is raging on in the country and across the globe via video message involving other NFL stars. He also accepted Drew Brees apology regarding the latter's previous statements on Colin Kaepernick and kneeling down as a form of protest during the American national anthem.

Also Read | Drew Brees comments: NFL veteran apologises after facing backlash for his remarks amid fight against racism

NFL Black Lives Matter video featuring Michael Thomas

“A message on behalf of the nfl” pic.twitter.com/iilDpnZfyV — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 5, 2020

Also Read | Seahawks' Russell Wilson states Colin Kaepernick was 'trying to do the right thing'