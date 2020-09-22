Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin To Start NASCAR Team Soon With Bubba Wallace As Lone Driver

Three-time Daytona winner Denny Hamlin announced on Monday that he will be teaming up with NBA legend Michael Jordan to form a new team for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. Jordan and Hamlin acquired the Cup Series charter from Germain Family Racing, which is currently represented by Ty Dillon. MJ's unnamed NASCAR team will be represented by Bubba Wallace, who earlier announced his intentions to leave his current team, Richard Petty Motorsports, for better opportunities.

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan NASCAR team

Denny Hamlin, who currently races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 11 Toyota, made the big announcement via social media. According to reports, Michael Jordan will serve as the principal owner for the new NASCAR team while Hamlin remains the minority owner. The announcement also makes Jordan the first African-American owner of a full-time NASCAR team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, who owned and raced his own car in the 1960s.

Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy - it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020

"Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life. The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me," Michael Jordan said in Monday's press release. "Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more."

The 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer further said his entry into NASCAR will be his chance to "educate a new audience" and open new and more opportunities for African-American people in racing.

According to reports in the US, Bubba Wallace, 26, has signed a multi-year deal with Jordan's racing team and will be the sole driver for the team next year. Wallace made the headlines earlier this year for his vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wallace's protest was key in the racing federation banning the use of Confederate flags from NASCAR events. The 26-year-old continues to show his support for the ongoing anti-racism movement.

Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time African-American racer, says he will look to start a new chapter in his racing career with Michael Jordan's team. "This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace wrote on social media. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career."

