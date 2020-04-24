Chase Young Claims He Is The Best Player In NFL Draft 2020; Picked As No. 2 By Redskins

The No. 2 pick at the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young, made a bold claim even before the draft rolled on. The former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end claimed he was the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of the likes of Joe Burrow and Jeff Okudah. The trio entered the 2020 Draft as three of the most sought-after prospects and unsurprisingly were the top three picks at the event.

"I am definitely the best player in this Draft." - Chase Young on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 23, 2020

Chase Young draft: Chase Young Redskins move

Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow at No. 1, Chase Young was picked by the Washington Redskins at No. 2 and Jeff Okudah was snatched by Detroit Lions at No. 3. While Joe Burrow entered the draft as the heavy favourite to be the top pick, Chase Young thinks he might be a better player than the quarterback. Burrow even pipped the latter to win the Heisman Trophy last year while Young came in at fourth.

However, with both now looking to make impacts in the 2020 NFL season, it'll be interesting to see if Chase Young could stand by his bold claim and pip Joe Burrow to be the best rookie in the upcoming season.

WATCH - "It would definitely be an honor to play at home"@youngchase907 is all for the possibility of playing for the @Redskins!



One week away from the NFL Draft! Will the hometown kid play for our hometown team?



Here is some of my conversation with Chase!@KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/3N4WkOlFwA — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) April 17, 2020

Chase Young Redskins Jersey, Chase young Redskins contract

Chase Young was favourite to be picked by the Washington Redskins at No. 2. Incoming head coach, Ron Rivera was looking for a talented defensive player for his roster and Chase Young fit the bill perfectly. Young racked up 98 tackles and 30.5 sacks over the past three seasons with the Buckeyes. Last year, he was unanimously selected to the All-American team and also won the Bednarik and Nagurski awards in 2019.

Chase Young, a native of Maryland, will be just like at home with the Redksins. Earlier this month, Young said it would be an honour to play for the Redskins and that he would try to be the best player at his new team. He joins a Redskins side that went 3-13 (win-loss) last season. As the second overall pick, the Chase Young contract is reportedly a four-year rookie deal worth over $34.5 million. His Redskins contract reportedly also includes a $22.7 million signing bonus.

