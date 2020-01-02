Michael Schumacher's Prophecy On Lewis Hamilton's F1 Future Comes True; Watch Video

The year 2013 will forever be remembered by Formula 1 and Ferrari fans after the news broke out about Formula 1 legend and 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher meeting an accident. For the past seven years, only few updates have been discussed about the condition of the German driver. Back in 2008, Michael Schumacher had predicted that current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton would be the one to break his record of 7 world championships. Fast-forward to more than a decade later, the German legend's prediction is likely to come true after Lewis Hamilton lifted his sixth world title in 2019.

Michael Schumacher on Lewis Hamilton winning F1 championship

Back in 2008 while speaking to the BBC’s Inside Sport, Michael Schumacher had predicted that Hamilton would go on to win seven titles like him. Schumacher had even confessed that when he was on his own record run, not many pegged him to overhaul the record set by Juan Manuel Fangio. He was of the opinion that the sole purpose of records, is to be beaten, so he would not be surprised if the driver from back then or from the future would eventually break his record.

F1: Lewis Hamilton looking to equal Michael Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton enters the 2020 F1 season with six world championships in his name and his eyes will be set on equalling Schumacher's record. Mercedes has been the dominant force for some years now and Lewis Hamilton has rarely been challenged for the title. The year 2016 was the only exception when he lost the title to his ex-teammate and now rival Sebastian Vettel. In the current set up, the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull will look to halt the Mercedes juggernaut in the upcoming season.

Recently, the British driver has been in news regarding his move to Ferrari. Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri had confirmed F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end. Hamilton has long been linked with a move to Ferrari after previously admitting his admiration for the Italian outfit.

