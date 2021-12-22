Michael Schumacher's Son Leads Max Verstappen With Most Damage Costs By F1 Drivers In 2021

The 2021 season of F1 has finally ended and with that came an end to Lewis Hamilton's dominance on the track. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen captured his maiden F1 Drivers World Championship in a dramatic and controversial fashion ending British drivers dominance. However, for drivers of the teams competing in F1, scoring points comes at a very high cost. To replace the F1 damage costs teams have to burn holes in their pocket. Today we look at a list of drivers who have cost their team fortunes after a car crash during the race.

F1 Crash damage: Mick Schumacher tops the list of F1 damage costs

According to a report by Sky Germany Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher tops the chart in terms of costing his team more money in crashes during the 2021 season. As per the report Mick Schumacher’s accidents have cost Team Haas 4,212,500 Euros putting him at the top of the chart.

According to the report by The Sun Research on fan site F1maximaal shows Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher needed eight new front wings and nine new sets of suspension following F1 crash damage across the season which had 22-races in total. team Haas failed to score a single point in the 2021 season.

The second position in the list belongs to Ferrari's Charles LeClerc who cost Ferrari 4,046,000 Euros during the entire season. The new F1 World Champion Max Verstappen is fourth on the list costing his team 3,889,000 euros. Check out the list of other drivers who have cost their team money through crashes.

1) Mick Schumacher (Haas) 4,212,500 Euros

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4,046,000 Euros

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3,889,000 Euros

4) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 3,116,500 Euros

5) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2,713,500 Euros

6) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 2,686,000 Euros

7) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 2,606,500 Euros

8) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 2,468,000 Euros

9) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1,950,000 Euros

10) George Russell (Williams) 1,845,000 Euros

11) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1,756,000 Euros

12) Lando Norris (McLaren) 1,453,000 Euros

13) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1,235,000 Euros

14) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1,113,000 Euros

15) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 939,000 Euros

16) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 854,000 Euros

17) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 713,000 Euros

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 660,000 Euros

19) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 315,000 Euros

20) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 280,000 Euros

Image: Haas F1/ Red Bull/ F1/ Instagram