Michael Schumacher's Wife Left In Tears As Husband Is Honoured With Award; See Pic

Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, broke down in tears on Saturday after her husband was honoured with the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia. The whereabouts of Michael Schumacher are unknown as there has been a lack of information surrounding the former seven-time F1 champion's health ever since he suffered a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013.

Michael Schumacher, Kuzey Ren Vestfalya'daki en yüksek ödül olan “Devlet Ödülü”ne layık görüldü.



Michael Schumacher's staggering success in F1

Michael Schumacher will undoubtedly go down as a legend of F1, having won a record seven world championship titles (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004). The German has also won the second highest number of races (91) and has been on the podium on 155 different occasions. Moreover, he is the only driver to have won the F1 championship on five consecutive occasions from 2000 to 2004.

Michael Schumacher's health: Todt gives update

F1 executive Jean Todt, who formed an outstanding relationship alongside Michael Schumacher during their days at Ferrari, has given a health update on the former German racer. While speaking to German broadcaster NTV, Todt said, "I don’t miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together."

He then went on to add that they watch races together by stating, "Yes it’s true - I watch the races with Michael."

Todt then went on to add how Michael's unfortunate condition has helped him get closer to the rest of the Schumacher family. "You have people around you who are just special. And in a way, Michael is also very special. Corinna, Mick and Gina have also become special to me. They have all become family to me, to my wife and to my son."