Mike Tyson Joins Inner Circle, Helps Chris Jericho Defeat Dax Harwood On AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson returned to AEW Dynamite this week as ‘the special ringside enforcer’ for the singles match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. Despite saving Jericho from the Pinnacle last week, ‘Iron’ Mike played neutral throughout the contest, stopping both Jericho and Harwood from breaking rules. He played his role perfectly as he also knocked out Cash Wheeler from entering the ring to help Harwood. After the clash, Jericho announced that Tyson is an ancillary member of The Inner Circle, teasing that the boxing legend could make AEW appearances every now and then.

AEW results/ AEW highlights: Jericho on Tyson being an enforcer in his match

Ahead of his bout with Dax Harwood, Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson, alongside the entire Inner Circle, were interviewed backstage. There, Jericho revealed why he’s been working with Tyson, considering the two hated each other and came close to colliding in the AEW ring. Jericho explained that after he was punished by MJF and The Pinnacle a couple of weeks ago, he decided to change his attitude and make amends with the people he thought he wronged.

The first name that popped in his head was Mike Tyson, who he called immediately and apologised. Jericho said he didn't expect any special treatment from Mike Tyson, but the boxing legend accepted his apology and returned to AEW last week to save Jericho. Tyson then picked up the mic and made it clear to Jericho that he’s going to be fair as an enforcer. "I'm not gonna take any sides," Tyson said on Jericho vs Harwood bout.

"I'm not gonna take any sides." @miketyson promises to be "firm, but fair" as the Special Ringside Enforcer tonight



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite Grades: C

AEW results/ AEW highlights: Jericho vs Harwood

With only one member of each The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle allowed at ringside, Chris Jericho fought Dax Harwood in a singles match. Sammy Guevara accompanied the Le Champion, while Cash Wheeler rooted for his tag-team partner from the ringside. As soon as the bell rang, the two superstars exchanged blows, before Harwood took control and took the bout outside the ring. As special enforcer Mike Tyson attempted to maintain peace, Harwood threw Jericho into the guardrail.

The former AEW World champion soon fought back and rocked Harwood with a lariat before trying to deliver a superplex. However, the Pinnacle member broke free and delivered a slingshot powerbomb for a near-fall. Harwood then tried to deliver a diving headbutt, but Jericho dodged, forcing Harwood to crash on the ring post. Jericho applied the Lion Tamer, but Cash Wheeler interfered and delivered a cheap shot, breaking the hold.

In retaliation, Sammy Guevara wiped out Wheeler. Jericho then went for the Judas Effect, but Harwood ducked and delivered a brainbuster for two. Despite the ban, members of both factions poured into the arena, with Mike Tyson telling everyone to not interfere in the match. However, when Wheeler tried to enter the ring again, Tyson pulled him out and grounded him with a vicious KO. Jericho then floored Harwood with Judas Effect to the win.

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite Grades: B

Image Source: AEW/ YouTube