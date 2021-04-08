Mike Tyson Makes AEW Dynamite Return, Saves Chris Jericho From The Pinnacle

Mike Tyson made his highly-anticipated return on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but it was his first-ever appearance in front of a live crowd. The boxing legend showed up in the second hour of the show, saving former arch-rival Chris Jericho from MJF and the Pinnacle. After the segment, the two hugged each other, burring their past hatchet.

Mike Tyson next fight: Things leading to Mike Tyson’s return

AEW results/ AEW highlights: Chris Jericho challenged The Pinnacle

The long-running feud between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle was taken to a whole different level on the recent episode as Chris Jericho and team made their way to the ring and addressed MJF’s betrayal and the formation of Pinnacle. With Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara standing behind him, Chris Jericho criticised the scarf-wearing star, accusing him of stealing his Le Champion gimmick. Jericho then called MJF a “cocky young star,” adding that the fighter will never be better than him.

Chris Jericho also took aim at other Pinnacle members, saying that Tully Blanchard is a “third-string Horseman”, while the FTR are totally “interchangeable”. Jericho then slammed Shawn Spears, saying that the powerhouse is now as intelligent as he shows to be. The former world champion wrapped up his scathing promo by challenging Pinnacle to a Blood and Guts match.

AEW results/ AEW highlights: Mike Tyson returns to save Chris Jericho

After the match between Darby Allin and JD Drake, Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage. However, the conversation was short-lived as the former AEW champion was attacked by the Pinnacle, with Alex Marvez revealing that the Inner Circle could not come out to save Jericho as they are locked inside their locker room. The heels dragged Jericho to the ring and as Wardlow was about to deliver a powerbomb, Mike Tyson’s music played and the former world heavyweight boxing champion hit the ring, unloading on Shawn Spears. The Inner Circle then arrived and helped Tyson in battering the heels.

Mike Tyson next fight: Mike Tyson AEW debut

Mike Tyson’s first AEW appearance came at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV where he awarded Cody Rhodes the TNT Championship after his win over Lance Archer. Tyson then showed up on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite were and his teammates brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. However, after the recent episode, it’s clear that Tyson and Jericho are now on good terms. Not just that, Tyson will also feature on the next episode of AEW Dynamite as he will be “special ringside enforcer” for the match between Chris Jericho and FTR’s Dax Harwood.

Next week on #AEWDynamite Wednesday April 14 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama it’ll be @DaxFTR w/ Cash Wheeler vs. Chris Jericho w/ @sammyguevara! All other members of #ThePinnacle & #InnerCircle are banned from ringside + Iron @MikeTyson will be there as the Special Ringside Enforcer pic.twitter.com/SLlpGrEDag — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

Image Source: AEW/ Twitter