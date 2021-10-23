Mike Tyson Vs Logan Paul: 55-year-old Boxing Legend To Fight 26-year-old YouTube Sensation

At 55, Boxing legend Mike Tyson seems to have no plans of settling down as the Kid Dynamite is likely to clash against 26-year-old Youtube sensation Logan Paul, in a boxing bout that will be contested under the exhibition rules. As reported by Mirror, DramaAlert host Daniel Kareem took to his official Twitter handle and said that Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are likely to lock horns in the boxing ring in February of 2022. Logan Paul made his most recent appearance in the boxing ring during the summer of this year, pairing with Floyd Mayweather Jr., in a match that saw no win or loss.

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson



Feb 2022 !



Meanwhile, Mike Tyson on the other hand, made his last appearance in the ring during an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November, last year. The match ended in a draw after eight rounds of fierce fighting. As per Mirror, Tyson confirmed beforehand that he will return to the ring in early 2022. Although he didn’t name his opponent, he was quoted as saying to the Sun that he would fight against a stimulating opponent. Paul is almost 30 years younger than Tyson, however, his experience seems pale when compared to that of Mike Tyson.

Logan's boxing debut against social media star KSI

Logan Paul debuted in a white-collar match with fellow youtube star KSI but ended up losing to him in the rematch, held under professional rules in Los Angeles. Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul is currently pursuing a professional boxing career, and has a record of 4-0, whereas Logan has continued to focus on the exhibition matches. As per Mirror, the 26-year-old Paul was quoted saying in August this year that he knows who is his next opponent but he cannot reveal the name. However, he suggested that the clash would be a professional match. Speaking more about his boxing career, he said, “This the coolest thing on the planet. You think about the Roman Colosseum when you watch the gladiators fight to the death. Look around. My brother filled this arena up in Cleveland, Ohio, his home city. It's the coolest thing anyone could ever ask for. I've said it before, I'll say it again: Fighters [are] modern-day gladiators. There is no more dangerous athlete. When the fighter walks into the room, everyone feels it. He's got a presence. And it's cool, I love it. I love the sport, I love entertaining”.

