Mike Tyson Wants To Fight Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis And Tyson Fury In 2021

Mike Tyson recently revealed the three fighters he would like to fight by the end of this year. The former heavyweight king made his highly-anticipated return last November, fighting fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout, that ended on a draw. Since then, he has been in talks to fight old rival Evander Holyfield, with The Real Deal calling out Tyson every now and then. However, it appears Holyfield is not the only boxer on Tyson’s hitlist for 2021.

Mike Tyson comeback: Mike Tyson calls out Holyfield, Lewis, Fury

Speaking on the recent episode of his Hotboxin’ Podcast, Mike Tyson revealed that he wants to fight Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in exhibition bouts in 2021. He claimed that if he could even fight Holyfield and Lewis this year, then he could close the chapter on his return career, which started last year. “If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say, ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.’ And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions,” he added.

Mike Tyson comeback: Mike Tyson boxing return set for May

While the Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury bouts are not even close to being confirmed, the Evander Holyfield clash could happen in May 2021. In a recent Instagram Live stream, Mike Tyson confirmed that the trilogy bout will take place on May 29, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ added that there are still some “fundamental differences” between the two teams that are currently being discussed to get all the paperwork done.

“The fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that, he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man, and I’m gonna be successful May 29th,” Tyson said.

Mike Tyson boxing: Mike Tyson’s history with Holyfield, Lewis, Fury

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have a long history, with the two colliding twice in the past. Their first bout came in 1996 where the Real Deal came out on top via an eleventh round TKO win. The rematch happened seven months later in June 1997 that became the most infamous bout in the sport’s history after Mike Tyson disqualified himself for biting Holyfield’s ear.

Five years later in 2002, Tyson fought Lennox Lewis, where the Brit emerged victorious by knockout in round eight. And now, Tyson Fury is ruling the heavyweight division, with wins over fighters like Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King is now training to fight fellow champion Anthony Joshua in an undisputed title bout this Summer, with ‘Iron’ Mike predicting Fury to come out on top.

Image Source: AP, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield/ Instagram