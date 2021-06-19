Milkha Singh Passes Away: President Kovind, VP Naidu Pay Tributes To 'sporting Icon'

While the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay his condolences. The celebrated track and field icon who was also known as The Flying Sikh died on June 19 due to post-COVID-19 complications.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his genuine message said, "The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays condolences

VP Venkaiah Naidu shared his grief over the loss too. He said, "Deeply saddened to hear that Shri Milkha Singh ji has passed away. Through his scintillating performances on the world stage, the legendary athlete has stirred and inspired every Indian - and not just in sports."

Milkha Singh's Demise

The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. His condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus and then was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital.

"He breathed his last at 11.30pm," a family spokesperson told PTI.

As informed, Milkha had been "stable" before June 17 evening. Milkha's 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali five days ago

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

PGIMER's statement

Professor Ashok Kumar an official spokesperson of PGIMER said in his statement, "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji was admitted in the ICU of COVID-19 Hospital of PGIMER on June 3 and was treated for the same until June 13 when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post- COVID-19 complications, he was shifted out of COVID-19 Hospital to medical ICU. Despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh Ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER. Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER expresses his deepest condolences on the sad demise of this 'most revered' sporting icon, who will be remembered for his exceptional accomplishment on and off the field and his endearing and humane personality."