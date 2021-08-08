Mirabai Chanu Celebrates 27th Birthday With Manipur CM N Biren Singh After Her Olympic Win

India's Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu celebrated her birthday with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other officials at his official residence.

The Chief Minister posted a video of the cake-cutting ceremony on his Twitter account and expressed happiness at being able to host the Padma Shri athlete's birthday. Chanu's turned 27 on Sunday.

Wishing the star weightlifter on her birthday, CM Singh wrote, "may you continue to bring laurels to the country."

It was a pleasure having @mirabai_chanu at my official residence on her 27th Birthday.



Wishing you a very happy birthday Mirabai. May you continue to bring laurels to the country.@narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/Tc1SYL4KU8 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 8, 2021

Reposting to the Chief Minister's tweet, the Indian athlete thanked Singh for making her birthday 'so special'.

Thank you Hon'ble CM @NBirenSingh sir for making my birthday so special. https://t.co/VLCEZH7uBM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 8, 2021

Mirabai Channu's Silver win and following events

The weightlifter, who hails from the Imphal East district of Manipur, was also recently invited for a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chanu received an enlivening welcome as she stepped foot on Indian soil for the first time after winning her Olympic medal in Tokyo. She was the one to open the tally of medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. On her arrival, the Indian weightlifter was felicitated by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for being India’s first medal winner at this year's Olympic games. After the felicitation, she arrived at Imphal where she received a grand reception.

Thakur along with the Union Minister of Law and Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju welcomed Chanu back with a pizza. Rijiju, while sharing pictures alongside the silver medal-winning Olympian, said that the weightlifter now has "freedom to fully enjoy (a) pizza." Both the minister and the Olympian were seen sharing the Italian dish. The tweet from Rijiju came after Mirabai Chanu was rewarded with a free-pizza-for-life service by Domino's India for her spectacular victory.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84 kgs in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83 kgs in her first attempt. The Indian athlete upped her ante to lift 87 kgs in her second attempt, while Delacruz lifted 86 kgs. Chinese world champion Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92 kgs on two attempts.

Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kgs in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay on top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94 kgs in her third and final lift. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kgs and bagged the silver medal.