Mirabai Chanu Gets Free Domino's Pizza For Life After Expressing Wish To Eat Dish Post Win

Sportspersons follow a disciplined lifestyle and often sacrifice their favourite habits, food items, and hobbies for their focus, physique, and training. While 2016 Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu gives up on ice cream, pizza seems to be a weak point for 2021 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. As the weightlifter expressed her urge to have pizza after her win, Domino's India has promised her free pizza for life.

Domino's offers free pizza for life to Mirabai Chanu

Moments after winning India's first silver medal in this edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu was heard saying in a media interview that the first thing she wanted to do was to have a pizza. She stated that it had been a while since she had the dish and that she wanted to have a 'lot of it today.'

Domino's India's Twitter handle replied to the post, first congratulating the Manipur wrestler on bringing the medal home. "You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life," they wrote and added that they couldn’t be happier to treat her to her favourite dish for the rest of her life.

In another tweet, the American food outlet stated that they did not want the 26-year-old to wait to have pizza, so they decided to make it easy for her with their offer.

We agree 1000% with you. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat 🍕 again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

Moreover, a Domino's outlet visited Mirabai Chanu's residence in Imphal and congratulated her family by sending them pizzas. "You have done India proud," they wrote.

Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud! pic.twitter.com/IsGry24pFZ — Pratik Pota (@pratikpota) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the athlete was also honoured by the Manipur government. Chief Minister Biren Singh announced that they will award her Rs 1 crore for her feat.

Wishes poured in from across fraternities, right from Olympic gold winner Abhinav Bindra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and other sportspersons to stars of the film industry.

Mirabai expressed her delight in winning the medal saying, "I am so happy today. Everyone in Manipur prayed for me and I have won a silver medal. I can't be more happier."

"People have acknowledged our state now. I am so happy and I'm very thankful to everyone in Manipur for their support. I'm here today only because of their support," she added.