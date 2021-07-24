Mirabai Chanu's Family Bursts Into Celebration As She Wins Silver At Tokyo Olympics; WATCH

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg. China's Hoi Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Her family was ecstatic

Her parents told ANI that they expected her to get a gold medal but of course, they are very happy that she won silver instead.

"We're happy that she got the first medal for India. We expected her to win a gold medal but we are happy that she won the silver medal. She has made us and the whole country proud of her," said Saikhom Tombi and Saikhom Kriti, the parents of the weightlifter.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

A relative of Mirabai in Imphal said that the country is proud of her.

"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," he said.

On her win, Mirabai said that with the entire country watching and the expectations they had, she was a little nervous but was determined to give it her best and that she had worked really hard for this moment.

How the event played out

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz of the US lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86 kg. World Champion China's Hou Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for a 110kg lift. China's Zhihui opted for a 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhihui managed to lift 109kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114kg mark, which was broken by Chanu lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117kg in her final attempt to ultimately settle for silver.

