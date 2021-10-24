MLB 2021: Who Were The MVPs Of The NLCS And ALCS?

In the past few days, Major League Baseball (MLB) featured two iconic clashes in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and the National League Championship Series (NLCS). In the ALCS, Houston Astros defeated Boston Red Sox 4-2 in the best of seven series. Meanwhile, in the NLCS, Atlanta Braves emerged victorious as they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

In the NLCS, Eddie Rosario won the MVP award as he played a crucial role in helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the other hand, in the ALCS, Yordan Alvarez was bestowed the MVP award as he was exceptional in helping the Houston Astros defeat the Boston Red Sox.

Eddie Rosario wins MLB MVP award in NLCS

Eddie Rosario had an outstanding season for the Atlanta Braves as he batted .560, .607 and 1.040 in six NLCS games. Moreover, he also become the first player to score at least two go-ahead home runs, one walk-off hit and finished with a .500-plus batting average in the postseason series. Lastly, he also became the first player to amass 14 hits in the first six games of one.

He was delighted to be awarded the MLB MVP award as on receiving the ward, he said (in Spanish), "I wanted this. I wanted it. I've always dreamt of a moment like this, and I never stopped believing in a moment like this. Since I was a kid, I knew that one day I was going to be an MVP."

Yordan Alvarez wins MLB MVP award in ALCS

Yordan Alvarez was awarded the MLB MVP for his outstanding season for the Houston Astros. He hit .522 and a home run, five extra-base hits, and a total of seven runs. Moreover, Alvarez also chipped in with six RBIs and a 1.408 OPS in the series. He became the fourth Cuban to receive the award in a League Championship Series in either league following Randy Arozarena in 2020, Orlando Hernández in 1999 and Liván Hernández in 1997.

On receiving the award, Alvarez said through interpreter Andrew Dunn-Bauman that he could not believe that he was named the MLB MVP. "Really, it was incredible. I didn't really imagine myself being able to come out of that surgery on both knees and be able to do this as quickly as I did. So it was really unbelievable for me to be able to come back and do what I did, but [I'm] just super happy to be here and be able to contribute like that."