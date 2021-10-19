MLB NLCS, Los Angeles Dodgers Vs Atlanta Braves: Team News, Predictions, Injuries And More

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will square off against each other in Game 3 of 7 in the MLB National League Championship Series 2021 at the Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers haven't had a good series so far having lost both Game 1 and 2 and will try to do all it takes to avoid going down 0-3 to the Braves.

The only positive for the Dodgers going into this clash is that both Game 1 and Game 2 were very close and they were lost only by 1 run and they will look to make a comeback here tonight. As for the Atlanta Braves, the team has two wins, and two more wins would take them to the World Series.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream

In the US, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves will be live on TBS, while fans in the UK can watch the game live on BT Sport. Meanwhile, Indian baseball fans wondering how to watch the match, there is still no clarity on the same. The MLB is streamed on by online streaming platform Fan code, but they do not have any live stream details for the National League game.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves team news

Both teams will look to their pitchers to help them get the better of their opposition. Both teams do not have any known injury concerns and thus should have all players available at their disposal.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves probable lineups

LA Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, A.J Pollock, Trea Turner, Austin Barnes, Gavin Lux

Atlanta Braves: Eddie Rosario, Freddie Freeman, Joc Pederson, Travis d'Arnaud, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Guillermo Heredia, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves prediction

The Dodgers have 58 home wins at Dodger Stadium in the regular season, which is the most home wins by any team and that would make this game a tough contest despite the fact that the team hasn't managed a win in the National League Championship Series 2021. The Atlanta Braves meanwhile carry the winning momentum and are likely to continue their winning run in this fixture.

Image: AP