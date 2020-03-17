MLB Postponed: How Exactly Will Delayed Season Affect Players And Executives?

The MLB postponed the start of the regular season due to the coronavirus outbreak in the USA. The MLB closed all their clubhouses, ballparks and the season was suspended until April 9 after a minor league player from the New York Yankees tested positive for the deadly virus. The outbreak of coronavirus in the United States has sent the sporting community into a sense of panic and uncertainty and the MLB schedule could be shortened for the first time since 1995. Let's take a look at how the coronavirus outbreak has changed matters for the executives and the players after the MLB postponed the start of the regular season.

MLB News: MLB postponed for few weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

MLB postponed: How the Coronavirus outbreak has affected MLB executives

No team would feel more hard done by the outbreak of coronavirus in the USA than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers did their homework and made some exciting trades as fans had the chance to see Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger line up together in the season opener after an off-season where they realised they were potentially cheated over two World Series titles. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers President of baseball operations, speaking to ESPN, said that the franchises had to facilitate the players' desires in any possible way. Friedman and travelling secretary Scott Akasaki were working to ensure how players who would be staying back at the Dodgers Stadium while the rest of the team heads back home. Friedman says that the last few days had been 'hectic' and they are working through the situation of coronavirus in the USA by trying to make sure that there's as much clarity as they can provide.

MLB postponed: How the delayed MLB schedule affects Minor League players and starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney was named the Opening Day starter by the Los Angeles Angels after three seasons of injury turmoil. However, after MLB postponed the start of the regular season, Heaney couldn't draw himself to a reaction. While he understood the importance of postponing the MLB schedule and the outbreak of coronavirus in the USA, 'it just sucks' for him. The absence of baseball means Heaney and every other MLB pitcher has to find a way to keep their arms in shape without overworking themselves.

Andrew Romine, who joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league contract, says the situation for the minor league players is scary. Speaking to ESPN, he said minor league players who are yet to reach the big leagues, might be forced into odd jobs due to the lack of a paycheck, which will only increase the risk of being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

