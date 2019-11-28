MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees In For Gerrit Cole, Didi Gregorius?

The New York Yankees are on the lookout for a top-level free agent over the course of the offseason. There have been several renowned names that have been linked to the Yankees in recent weeks. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner have already said that they carefully weighing out all the options available to them, especially the big names. Here are some New York Yankees Major League Baseball (MLB) trade rumours which have gained momentum in the last few days.

MLB trade rumours: Tim Hill

Tim Hill would be a good addition to the Yankees bullpen that wouldn't cost much. He had a strong GB% of 57% last season, on top of a .186 OBA against LHH and .238 OBA against RHH and 8.9 K/9 — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) November 27, 2019

New York Yankees are rumoured to be interested in left-arm pitcher Tim Hill. The talented pitcher boasts a 57.3 per cent rate worm burner rate, struck out 8.85 batters per nine and walked 2.95. That consistency helped the 29-year old to a 3.63 ERA/3.84 FIP across 39 2/3 innings. Hill, who has a 90.2 mph average fastball, could be a solid addition to the New York Yankees squad.

MLB trade rumours: Gerrit Cole

Highly-rated Gerrit Cole finished his career-high year with a 20-5 record and held the lowest ERA in the American Baseball League at 2.50. Gerrit Cole also held the most strikeouts in Major League Baseball at an impressive 326 over 212.1 innings pitched. In addition to the New York Yankees, the Anaheim Angels have also been linked with the possibility of landing Gerrit Cole in the ongoing trade season.

MLB trade rumours: What does Miguel Andujar's future with New York Yankees look like?

