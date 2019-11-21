MLB Trade Rumours: Jacoby Ellsbury Released By New York Yankees, What's Next For Him?

New York Yankees have released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury. The Yankees have also designated Greg Bird for assignment. This means that they now have a week to trade, release, or put Bird through waivers now that he's been designated for assignment.

MLB news: Yankees swallow hard cash by releasing Jacoby Ellsbury

New York Yankees reportedly owe Jacoby Ellsbury close to $21 million for the 2020 season and a $5 million buyout on a $21 million option for 2021. With the Yankees lacking insurance on the final year of Jacoby Ellsbury's contract, it made little sense for the Yankees to keep him. Jacoby Ellsbury's departure frees up some space on the Yankee's 40-man roster. His last appearance for the Yankees came against the Houston Astros in the 2017 ALCS when he was used as a pinch runner for Chase Headley in Game 4 of the season.

Jacoby Ellsbury joined the New York Yankees before the 2014 season after spending six years with Boston Red Sox. When the Yankees signed Ellsbury, there were concerns surrounding the former Red Sox man's fitness, as he could barely remain fit during the 2012 season. Ellsbury has not played for the Yankees since the 2017 American League Championship Series (ALCS). Interestingly, when he did play in the 2017 ALCS, he was used a pinch-runner, owing to his surmounting injuries. Jacoby Ellsbury finishes his Yankees' career with a return of .264/.330/.386 batting line to go along with 39 total home runs.

MLB trade rumours: Where will Jacoby Ellsbury go?

There have been reports of Jacoby Ellsbury finishing up his rehab with an eye on spring training. The two-time World Series champion was an MVP candidate during his time with the Red Sox. Despite his injury record in recent years, rumours that he may be in for a minor league contract before next season are not completely unfounded.

