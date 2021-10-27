MLB World Series, Astros Vs Braves Game 1 Live Stream: Here's How To Watch On TV, Online

Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves face each other in Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s World Series on October 17. Houston Astros reached the MLB World Series after knocking off Boston Red Sox 4-2 in six straight matches in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, head into the World Series Game 1 after defeating Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the National League Championship Series(NLCS). The first match of the best-of-seven matches World Series will be played at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday.

When does the MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves start?

The Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 is scheduled to start at 8.09 pm ET in the United States (US) and at 5.39 am IST in India, from the Minute Maid Park.

How to watch the live streaming MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves online?

Baseball fans in the US can enjoy the live streaming of the Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 of MLB World Series on fuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match will be also available on Hulu+Live and Sling TV. Fans can also watch the match live on Fox Sports Live by providing their cable or satellite login information. Meanwhile, Indian baseball fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Fans can buy a premium subscription to FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499.

How to watch the live telecast of MLB World Series, Game 1, Astros vs Braves on TV?

Baseball fans in the US can enjoy the live telecast of the Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 of MLB World Series on FOX, FOX 4K, and Fox Deportes. The live telecast of the match will be available on BT Sport in the UK. Unfortunately for Indian baseball fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in India.

Heading into the match, Charlie Morton is expected to pitch for the Braves, as the Astros will probably go with Frambler Valdez. Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker leads the top-performing player's chart for the Astros with 70 extra-base hits with a rate of 0.558, whereas Freddie Freeman currently leads the Braves as their top-performer with a total of 179 hits batting at 0.298. The match is going to feature a father-son duo in opposite teams, as the Braves manager Brian Snitker will face his son Troy Snitker, who is the co-hitting coach for the Astros.

(Image: AP)