Monaco GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Stream Details For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

After an eventful Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, F1 is set to hit the streets of Monaco this weekend. The Monaco Grand Prix, which is often known as the sport's crown jewel, will take place from May 27 to May 29. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting race, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the full Monaco GP 2022 schedule.
Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, May 28
Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, May 28
Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, May 29
Fans wanting to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Monaco GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.
As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race as per local time:
Free Practice 1: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 2: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 3: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 28
Qualifying: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 28
Main Race: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 29
F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch all the sessions and the main race of the Monaco GP 2022 race weekend. Below are the timings of all the sessions and the main race as per local time:
Free Practice 1: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 2: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27
Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 28
Qualifying: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 28
Main Race: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 29
