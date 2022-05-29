Monaco GP: Mick Schumacher Involved In Huge Accident, F1 Driver's Car Splits Into Two

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher was involved in a shocking accident during a wet Monaco GP as his car split in half following a huge crash. The 23-year-old was fortunate to walk away unharmed considering the impact of the crash. The incident triggered a second red flag in the race, with Sergio Perez leading the rolling start.

Mick Schumacher involved in huge crash during Monaco GP

As seen in the images below, Mick Schumacher was involved in a major crash, following which his car split in half, with the rear suspension and the rear wing getting completely detached. The racers had just switched from the wet and intermediate tyres to the dry tyres when the Haas F1 driver lost control of his car through the swimming pool section and hit the wall.

⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️



Mick Schumacher walks away from his car after crashing into the barriers at the Swimming Pool section #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/yHQszKxGpg — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022

Following the shocking incident, the race stewards first implemented the Virtual Safety Car, in which drivers are required to reduce their speeds to a certain limit. However, with the wreckage still not clear, the full Safety Car was then implemented two minutes later. At this time, the full field was brought together. But when the debris was not cleared, the stewards finally decided to red flag the race to give marshals enough time to fix the barrier.