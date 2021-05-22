Monaco Grand Prix Time In Australia, New Zealand: How To Watch 2021 Monaco GP Live?

Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix, widely considered as the jewel in the championship's crown. The Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the first time ever since 1954. However, with a sense of normality returning to F1, here's a look at the Monaco GP 2021 live stream details.

Monaco GP 2021 preview and schedule

The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The iconic track has a length of 3.337 km (2.074 miles) with a total of 19 turns. The total number of laps in the race is 78 with a total distance of 260.286 km. The Monaco Grand Prix track record is 1:14.260, set by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2018.

The qualifying session on Saturday, May 22 will begin in Monaco at 3:00 PM local time. The race will then begin exactly 24 hours later. Red Bull was expected to be a favourite for F1's most prestigious race based on data from Spain's third sector, which is similar in characteristics to Monaco. However, Ferrari sprung a surprise in practice by finishing at the top of the timesheets.

The driver with the most Monaco wins is Ayrton Senna, with six, one more than Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher.

Monaco often provides the most important, exciting qualifying session of the year... DON'T MISS IT! ⏰#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/j8VvoFE6qc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2021

Monaco Grand Prix time in Australia: Monaco GP schedule

Free Practice 3 - Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 PM AET

Qualifying - Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 PM AET

Race - Sunday, May 23 at 11:00 PM AET

Monaco Grand Prix time in New Zealand

Free Practice 3 - Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 PM NZT

Qualifying - Sunday, May 23 at 1:00 AM NZT

Race - Monday, May 24 at 1:00 AM NZT

How to watch Monaco GP in Australia New Zealand? 2021 Monaco GP live stream details

In Australia, the 2021 Monaco GP will broadcast live on Fox Sports/Network 10. In New Zealand, the 2021 Monaco GP will broadcast live on Spark Sports.

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Image Credits - formula1.com