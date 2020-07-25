Moto GP Andalusia Schedule, Qualifying Format And Live Streaming Details

Courtesy of the calendar reshuffle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in MotoGP history, back-to-back races will be hosted at the same circuit in the same season. Last week, MotoGP's hosted its delayed season-opener with the Spanish GP at the Circuito de Jerez. Fabio Quartararo, 21, won his maiden MotoGP series beating Maverick Vinales by just four seconds to secure the podium finish. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso came in at third-place.

MotoGP Andalusia: Schedule

While the circuit remains the same for this weekend's series, the race will be identified as Andalusian Grand Prix. Here's the detailed schedule of Andalusian GP and the format for the series:

The event kicked off on Friday, July 24, with Free Practice 1 and 2. Practice races will continue on Saturday with FP3 scheduled for 9:55 AM local time (1:25 PM IST). Free Practice races will be followed by two 15-minute qualifying sessions on Saturday before main-event commences on Sunday. The Andalusia GP start time for the main race is 2:00 PM local time (5:00 PM IST).

The fastest 10 riders during Free Practice 1,2 and 3 (combined timesheet) will directly head to the second qualifying race, while the rest will enter the first qualifying season. The two fastest riders from Q1 will profess into Q2. Q2 will decide which racer gets the pole position and also the qualifying order for the front rows of the grid.

Andalusia GP schedule

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Free Practice 3: 9:55 - 10:40 AM (1:25 - 2:10 PM IST)

Free Practice 4: 1:30 - 2:00 PM (5:00 - 5:30 PM IST)

Qualifying 1: 2:10 -2:25 PM (5:40 - 5:55 PM IST)

Qualifying 2: 2:35- 2:50 PM (6:05 - 6:20 PM IST)

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Warm-Up: 9:20 - 09:40 AM (12:50 - 1:10 PM IST)

Race (25 laps): 2:00 PM (5:00 PM IST)

How to watch Andalusia Grand Prix?

In India, Andalusia GP will be broadcasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Live coverage will also be available of MotoGP official website.

(Image Credits: motogp.com)