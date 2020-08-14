Discovery Plus To Live Stream MotoGP World Championship In India Starting With Austrian GP

With a total of 11 major races remaining this season, India’s first aggregated reality entertainment streaming app Discovery Plus will stream the MotoGP World Championship for fans in the country. Eurosport, the official broadcaster for the MotoGP World Championship, will continue to showcase the races on a linear network. Discovery Plus plans to build a passionate community of racing enthusiasts across the nation to spread the popularity of the sport and said in a statement that they are delighted to serve racing fans in India with live coverage of the MotoGP World Championship.

Discovery Plus to stream MotoGP live in India

While speaking to reporters on the grand occasion, Issac John, Business Head, Digital, Discovery - South Asia expressed his excitement over the idea of providing Indian fans with live coverage of the MotoGP races. John said: "We are pleased to serve fans of MotoGP in India with the live coverage of the upcoming races. This has been an action-starved year for all sports including racing fans and the addition of MotoGP is a significant step up in our product which already carries the widest breadth of both entertaining and educational content." The MotoGP live stream on Discovery Plus will begin with the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, which is scheduled from August 15-16.

LIVE 📡 #MotoGPSocial - We ask the riders to draw the Red Bull Ring blindfolded! 👨‍🎨 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 https://t.co/Avq8UiHuww — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 13, 2020

The 2020 MotoGP World Championship has already thrown up a number of surprises with defending world champion Marc Marquez unable to compete in the second and third race following his crash in the Spanish GP. However, 21-year-old French star Fabio Quartararo has become the centre of attention this season after having won the Spanish and the Andalucía GP. At the Czech GP, history was made as South African star Brad Binder became the first rookie since 2013 and the first rider for Red Bull KTM Factory Team to pull off a victory at MotoGP.

MotoGP live stream details: MotoGP schedule

The season finale will be held later this year on November 22 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, which is also the latest addition to the season calendar. The MotoGP live stream for the remainder of the season will be available on Discovery Plus. Catch all the live stream action from the Austrian MotoGP on Discovery Plus from August 15, 4:00 pm IST onwards followed by the main race on Sunday, August 16 at 2:15 pm IST.

Image Credits - MotoGP Instagram